Baby dies after being left inside hot car while parents went inside store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A baby has died after being left in a hot car in Indiana, according to WXIN, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

Officers and emergency response crews were called to an auto parts store in Indianapolis at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the child was left in the car while the parents went inside. The baby was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children and died.

The air temperature at that time in Indianapolis was 84 degrees, according to FOX59 Weather Authority.

There is no current word on charges against the parents.