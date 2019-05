Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two men were hurt in shooting that police described as a domestic incident in Greensboro on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of East Cone Boulevard shortly before 7:45 p.m. where they found the men.

One had a single gunshot wound and the other had minor facial injuries, according to a police press release.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. No word on a motive.

