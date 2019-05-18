2 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver and Travis Tritt’s tour bus in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Two people are dead in a wreck involving a wrong-way driver, another car and country musician Travis Tritt’s tour bus.

WMBF reported that it happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

Two people died and one other was hurt. Tritt wrote on Twitter that his bus was side-swiped by a wrong-way driver.

“We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach,” Tritt wrote. “Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

The “Anymore” singer played at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

Authorities have not released other details about the wreck or the names of the victims.