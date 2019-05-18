1 dead after car crashes into tree in Davie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – One man is dead after a wreck in Davie County on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Eric Vaughn Johnson died at the scene of the crash, reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. near Juney Beauchamp and Baltimore roads.

Johnson was driving and went around a curve at a high rate of speed, causing his car to go off to the right, according to officials.

Troopers said he then over-corrected, crossed the center, ran off to the left and hit a tree.

Authorities remained on the scene for more than two hours.

35.973499 -80.459406