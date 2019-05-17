Walmart warns it will increase prices over tariffs, credit card interest rates hit highest levels in history and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart which reported it would increase prices over tariffs on imports from China, credit card interest rates which hit the highest level in history and the first fully autonomous farm equipment which will soon hit the market.
