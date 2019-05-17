Standoff with armed suspect in Summerfield ends after nearly six hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A nearly-six-hour standoff on Oak Forest Drive in Summerfield, involving a gunshot, ended with a man in the hospital, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:18 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported that a man was at her house, the day after a domestic situation, and said she feared for her safety.

GCSO, Greensboro police and troopers responded to the scene and found a man whose vehicle was backed up near a storage building behind the home.

The officers on scene confronted the man. The man then went inside the outbuilding and shut the door, refusing to come out.

The woman was never inside the outbuilding during this incident. She was found safe and brought to another location.

One gunshot was fired, but it’s unclear if the shot was fired at deputies, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers did not believe the man was injured and did not fire back.

Negotiators tried to convince the suspect to come out of the outbuilding.

"We have some very skilled officers down there and negotiators, and we’re doing all we can to hopefully bring this to a conclusion without anyone getting hurt," said Capt. Brian Hall of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

By about 2 a.m., the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained during the incident.

There is an open investigation into the standoff and the way it ended.

"We know there’s a lot of questions and we know that the community out here is going to want a lot of answers, and they’ll get those," Hall said.