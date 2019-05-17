× Shooter opens fire at vehicle with 3-year-old inside after argument over parking space in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An argument over a parking space in High Point led to gunfire, according to police.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1000 Sales Street in the PVA of an apartment complex.

Police learned that someone shot at a vehicle while a 3-year-old girl was inside. She was not hurt.

Officers spoke to the girl’s father who said he was driving home when he saw a black Chevrolet sedan in his parking space.

He began to argue with the people inside the car in his space when he said someone in the car started shooting at him.

Gunshots went through the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

The man was injured in the shooting and also suffered a wound to his left hip, but was not seriously injured.

He chose not to go to the hospital.

Police found 11 9mm shells at the scene.