Page High School student in critical condition after incident at Greensboro lake

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Page High School student is in critical condition after trespassing at a private lake across from the school, according to Greensboro firefighters.

Crews responded to the lake at 12:44 p.m. The male student was pulled from the lake at 2:09 p.m.

Authorities said the boy was with another male student and a female student. The names of the students have not been released.

They were swimming in clothing, not usual swim attire.

Some Page High School students told FOX8 that they were told to stay in their classrooms Friday afternoon.

36.109285 -79.786442