Page High School student dies after incident at Greensboro lake

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Page High School student has died after an incident at a private lake across from the school, according to Greensboro firefighters.

Crews responded to the lake at 12:44 p.m. The male ninth-grade student was pulled from the lake at 2:09 p.m. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities said the boy was with another male student and a female student.

They were swimming in clothing, not usual swim attire. The dive team found the student minutes after entering the lake.

Some Page High School students told FOX8 that they were told to stay in their classrooms Friday afternoon.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said it was a private lake and there was no supervision.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the family and friends of our student, and I know our entire Page High community will join us in wrapping our arms in support around the family, our students and staff.”