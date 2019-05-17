More details released in nearly-six-hour standoff in Summerfield that involved gunshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A nearly-six-hour standoff on Oak Forest Drive in Summerfield, involving a gunshot, ended with a man in the hospital, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:18 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported that a man was at her house, the day after a domestic situation, and said she feared for her safety.

GCSO, Greensboro police and troopers responded to the scene and found a man whose vehicle was backed up near a storage building behind the home.

The officers on scene confronted the man. The man then went inside the outbuilding and shut the door, refusing to come out.

The woman was never inside the outbuilding during this incident. She was found safe and brought to another location.

Negotiators tried to convince the suspect to come out of the outbuilding.

"We have some very skilled officers down there and negotiators, and we’re doing all we can to hopefully bring this to a conclusion without anyone getting hurt," said Capt. Brian Hall of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Neighbors watched authorities head down the gravel road on Oak Forest Drive and said the standoff had them on alert.

“Another scary thought was, if he’s already in the woods, he might come through that way and come through my house so that was definitely a scary thought,” said Ashwani Ranbise.

By about 2 a.m., deputies found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirms the man involved was Tyson Dolan Williams, 39, of Summerfield.

Cone Health confirmed Friday that Tyson Williams is in the hospital in critical condition.

Williams was wanted by Greensboro Police, Forsyth Deputies and Highway Patrol, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police said Williams is the suspect in a kidnapping and a robbery that took place Wednesday.

A woman was reported kidnapped at about 11:27 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment at 6009 Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro, according to an incident report.

Then, at about 12:10 p.m., a 55-year-old man was robbed at 6103 Landmark Center Boulevard, according to another incident report.

Police have not announced charges in the standoff, the kidnapping or the robbery, but he does face charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a public officer from Sunday.

Arrest warrants state Williams stole a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and resisted an officer by driving away in a stolen vehicle after being ordered to stop.

Williams was previously arrested on May 7 on a charge of receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

There is an open investigation into the standoff and the way it ended.

"We know there’s a lot of questions and we know that the community out here is going to want a lot of answers, and they’ll get those," Hall said.