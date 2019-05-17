Mayberry Farm Fest, Carolina Blues Festival and Greensboro Bound Literary Festival all take place this weekend

Several fun and events and festival are going on this weekend in the Piedmont.

The Mayberry Farm Fest takes place in downtown Mount Airy from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and features activities, music, food, tractors and interactive fun. The event kicked off Friday with a parade.

The Carolina Blues Festival takes place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. It's the longest running blues music festival in the southeastern U.S.

The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival also takes place this weekend in Greensboro and features various reading related events.

