Man cited after juvenile found with handgun at Northwest Middle School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man has been cited after a juvenile was found in possession of a handgun at Northwest Middle School, according to police.

On Monday, the school resource officer at the school, at 5501 Murray Road, learned from school administration that a student had a handgun in a classroom.

The officer found a Ruger handgun in the student’s book bag. Police say the student did not threaten other students or staff.

On Friday, police said a 65-year-old man from Rural Hall was citied with a misdemeanor violation of “storage of firearms to protect minors.”

Police said this case is not connected to social media threats made against Reynolds High School. The school system said they found “no validity” in the social media threats.

Just days earlier, another gun was found at a school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system.

Last week, officers learned that there was a gun at Paisley Magnet School. Police tracked down and took the weapon. The individual in this case may also face charges.

