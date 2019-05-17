× Lidl confirms plans to open Greensboro location

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lidl has confirmed that it is opening a store on West Gate City Boulevard at Mackay Road.

There has been strong indication for three years that the German grocery chain would build a store on the 9-acre site next to Adams Farms Shopping Center.

Lidl has been described as a cross between Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

The announced opening is part of an ongoing East Coast expansion for the chain that includes 25 new stores in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Those stores are expected to open by the spring of next year.

Other North Carolina cities getting new stores include Cary, Charlotte, Matthews, Raleigh and Wilmington.

Lidl currently has regional stores in Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Lexington.

Read more at the News & Record.