Karen’s Fried Pies serves up simple, homemade recipes in Montgomery County

BISCOE, N.C. — Years ago, your grandmother had recipes that had just a few ingredients and tasted great.

We seem to have gotten away from that kind of cooking.

But some folks still feel homemade, simple recipes are best.

That’s why one woman’s business is taking off — because people say what she’s cooking is like nothing else that’s Made in North Carolina.

If you want to give them a try, stop by P.R. Moore’s Produce in Biscoe, The Front Porch in Troy or Uwharrie Mercantile in Troy. You can also find her by looking for “Karen’s Fried Pies and More” on Facebook.