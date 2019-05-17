× Grumpy Cat, beloved Internet sensation, dies at 7

Tarder Sauce, better known under the moniker that made her famous, Grumpy Cat, died this week, according to family.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” the family said in a statement Friday morning.

Grumpy Cat died Tuesday morning at 7 years old in the arms of Tabatha, her mom and owner.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” the family said. “Her spirit will continue to love on through her fans everywhere.”

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The cat, adored by many across the world, became a phenomenon with her unique style of displeasure.

She drew in 8.5 million fans on Facebook, 2.4 million on Instagram, 1.5 million on Twitter and more than 260,000 on YouTube.

Her star power even connected with famous figures like Stan Lee, Morgan Freeman and others.