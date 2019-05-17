× Fort Bragg soldier killed in training incident in Louisiana

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was killed during a training incident Wednesday at Fort Polk, Louisiana, WTVD reports.

Staff Sgt. Jacob A. Hess, 34, of Belton, Missouri, died of injuries sustained during training at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Twelve others were injured during the incident.

Hess was assigned to 97th Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), in Fort Bragg.

“On behalf of the soldiers and families of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to Staff Sgt. Hess’ Family,” said Col. Charles R. Burnett, commander of the 95th CA Bde. “Jacob’s character and professionalism display his dedication and service to the brigade and its mission.

“Jacob was a talented noncommissioned officer and dedicated member of the brigade,” Burnett added. “He will be greatly missed by those who had the great fortune and opportunity to know him.”

Hess was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, on May 20, 1984. He graduated from Grandview Senior High School in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2004.

Read more at WTVD.