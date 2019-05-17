× Fort Bragg community hosts Halloween in May for terminally ill child

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — Ila Haskin’s devastating diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) has been rough on her family. The aggressive terminal brain cancer took them down an unimaginable path, WTVD reports.

“Three weeks ago, my daughter was walking, talking, going to school, ballet,” said Nadine Haskin, Ila’s mom. “In that three weeks, she’s completely lost her ability to get around. When you watch her, you can tell she’s on the end of her fight.”

Ila’s favorite holiday is Halloween, so residents at Linden Oaks, a military community in Harnett County, are holding a trunk or treat at 4 p.m Sunday at at Shughart Elementary on Fort Bragg. It’s also likely this will be the last Halloween she celebrates.

“Halloween has been her favorite thing,” Haskin told WTVD. “She loves knocking on doors and eating candy. We obviously aren’t going to have another one so we needed to give her one. I want the neighborhood kids to talk about this for a long time and remember Ila.”