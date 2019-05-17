Ford Mustang stolen 25 years ago found in Missouri barn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A decades-long mystery has been solved after a Ford Mustang was stolen in 1993.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found the sports car Friday inside of a barn in Missouri, according to a tweet from Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

The white ’91 Ford Mustang was reported stolen on Oct. 7, 1993 in Overland Park, Kansas. The owner is a man named “John R.” according to the original police report. He listed the value of the vehicle at the time as $17,000.

“Anytime a vehicle is listed in the computer system as stolen, it will remain that way, even 25 years later,” said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.

Lacy told WDAF that the department is currently trying to locate the vehicle’s rightful owner. The department shared a photo of what the car would have looked like originally on social media.

A 1991 Mustang 5.0 stolen in OP back in October 1993 has been recovered! Captain Fredrickson, who took the report as a patrolman, got the call today. It was recovered in a Missouri barn and identified by the @MSHPTrooperGHQ. See the attached report and replica photo. pic.twitter.com/0pPlRWluwC — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) May 16, 2019