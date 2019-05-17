Dive team member recalls finding Page High student in lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Page High School community in Greensboro is mourning the loss of a student after he drowned just a few hundred yards from campus.

Crews responded to Buffalo Lake at 12:44 p.m. where the male ninth-grade student was pulled from at 2:09 p.m.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said it was a private lake and there was no supervision.

Authorities said the boy was with another male student and a female student.

They were swimming in clothing, not usual swim attire.

The Guilford County Dive Team Chief Grayson Sutherland tells FOX 8 they found the boy less than five minutes after entering the lake, in water about 10 feet deep.

"We're human, you know it hurts. It hurts for the family," said Sutherland.

But just like any other emergency service job, the dive team goes in with one goal. To help the victim and their family.

"For closure, for the family can start grieving. That's really what we want to do," said Sutherland.

They hope they don't find themselves in these tragic situations often.

"Be aware of water. It will take you quick, it'll hide you and we'll find you, and we'll do our best and we'll find you, but hopefully you are not in that situation or your loved one is not in that situation and has that burden to carry with them," said Sutherland.

