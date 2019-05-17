Carolina Hurricanes knocked out of playoffs after fourth loss to Boston Bruins

Closing out their fourth game 6-2, the Boston Bruins bested the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, claiming their spot in the Finals and knocking the North Carolina-based team out of the playoffs.

The Hurricanes made it to the third round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs after beating first the Washington Capitals then the New York Islanders.

This Bunch of Jerks is lucky to have fans like you. pic.twitter.com/V9MpDf0bbw — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) May 17, 2019

The Bruins will move on to face either the St. Louis Blue or the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues and Sharks will face off on Friday night for their fourth game. The Blues lead with 2 wins to 1.