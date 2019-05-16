The house from ‘Full House’ is up for sale

Posted 12:10 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, May 16, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The iconic Tanner home is up for sale, and it could be yours if you can cover the seven-figure price tag.

According to a Zillow listing, 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco is up for sale for $5,999,999.

While the home is pretty luxurious, what makes the house truly unique is the exterior. Fans of the TV series “Full House” saw that facade each episode during the show’s opening sequence, according to Forbes.

While on the show the house seems like a classic, albeit large family home, the listing describes the true interior of 1709 Broderick as a lavish, four-bedroom 1883 Charles Hinkel Lewis home, complete with “soaring ceilings, skylights and a masterful floor plan.”

The lot includes an expansive 3,728 square feet  with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

“The gracious main living level features a bold kitchen that strikes a pose against a large backdrop of open living spaces with powder room, custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro, Viking appliances and second living room with fireplace,” the listing reads.

