Several great white sharks recently spotted off the coast of the Carolinas

Several great white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Two sharks pinged off the coast of South Carolina on Monday, a 12-foot, 9-inch great white named Caroline and a 15-foot, 2,137-pound shark named Luna, according to WHNS, citing the nonprofit research group OCEARCH.

Luna pinged near out over the Charleston Bump, 80 to 200 miles southeast of Charleston. Caroline pinged near the shore off Edisto Beach.

A 10-foot great white shark named Jane and 12-foot shark named Jefferson were also found near the Outer Banks in the last month, according to WECT.

OCEARCH is a non-profit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks by attaching a satellite tag to the shark.

The tag sends coordinates of the shark’s position via satellite whenever the shark breaks the water’s surface.