Senior citizens take flight at Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport, ‘This was on my bucket list’

BURLINGTON, N.C. – On a picture-perfect morning at Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport, ambitious seniors from Alamance House took to the skies.

A few years back, Mendy Hooper, the life enrichment coordinator at Alamance House, was talking to residents about things they still wanted to do in their lifetime.

"I said, ‘oh if you had a bucket list would you do it and a bunch of them said yes,’" Hooper said

"This was on my bucket list," said Bonna Tharp, who lives at Alamance House. "I've never flown in a plane this small."

Bonna has flown in 747's before, but was excited to fly in the Cessna 172. The flight took her three thousand feet over Burlington.

"You see things you wouldn't see driving by," she said.

Fellow Alamance House resident Shannon Smith took her first flight in 40 years. Shannon admits her favorite part was landing, but she still had fun.

"It was fun, I'll do it again," Smith said.

Mendy says it's important for her to provide unique opportunities for Alamance House residents.

"I want to travel, I want to experience life. Life is short, life is beautiful, why not take it to the next level,” Mendy said.