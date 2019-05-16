× Ric Flair hospitalized in ‘very serious’ medical emergency

ATLANTA – Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning in the Atlanta area after a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

The 70-year-old pro wrestling legend from Charlotte is said to be in a “very serious” situation, although specific details have not been released.

The two-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame also dealt with serious health issues two years ago.

Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, was placed in a medically induced coma in 2017 for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.

Flair recently held a star-studded 70th birthday bash with guests that included Charles Barkley, Triple H, Evander Holyfield, Todd Gurley, Dennis Rodman and Jeff Hardy.