People pumping gas react to deadly shooting reported at Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A deadly shooting Wednesday night at a gas station in Greensboro marks the city's 16 homicide for 2019.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 p.m. at a BP Family Fare gas station on East Gate City Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Furmann Leshawn Bailey dead in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Drivers who stop at the gas station say it's senseless.

"What if somebody was here with their children pumping gas, getting ready to go home, or something like that and getting caught up in the crossfire," said Steven Lee Johnson, a Greensboro resident.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.