North Carolina man charged with hitting child getting off school bus, leaving the scene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he failed to stop for a school bus, struck a child and fled the scene, WLOS reports.

Kejuan Rashun Watkins, 20, is charged with failure to give information/aid per injury, passing a stopped school bus-striking a person, reckless driving to endanger and no operators license.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at approximately 2:54 p.m. Asheville Police responded to reports of a child that had been struck by a vehicle on Shiloh Road. Upon arrival officers located the child who was suffering from minor injuries.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that the child was exiting the school bus and crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.