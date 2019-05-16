Man killed in shooting on Gate City Boulevard identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 at a BP Family Fare gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Furmann Leshawn Bailey dead in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say they're investigating the case as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.