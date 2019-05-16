WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

Man killed in shooting on Gate City Boulevard identified

Posted 5:51 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, May 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 at a BP Family Fare gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Furmann Leshawn Bailey dead in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say they're investigating the case as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

