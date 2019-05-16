Man accused of robbing Aldi stores, including 1 in Kernersville while wearing a ‘Hulk’ mask arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of robbing multiple Aldi grocery stores across North Carolina, including one in Kernersville where he allegedly wore an “Incredible Hulk” mask, has been arrested.

Lionel Vernard Robinson, of Wendell, N.C., was jailed in Cumberland County on multiple charges, according to a press release from Kernersville police.

Robinson was identified as a suspect in other armed robberies at Aldi stoes in Fayetteville, Lexington, Rocky Mount and Indian Trail.

He faces one count each of robbery with a robbery with a dangerous weapon and entering a premise wearing a mask. He also faces four counts each of second-degree kidnapping and assault by pointing a gun.

In the Kernersville case, reported in March, detectives said Robinson threatened staff members and forced some into an office. Customers said a cashier told them she was held at gunpoint.

