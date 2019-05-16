Man accused of assaulting and threatening another person in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Randolph County have arrested a man accused of assaulting another person and threatening the victim over money.

Jesse Edward Winfree, 39, of Liberty, faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony extortion, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies were called to a home on the NC Hwy 49 N. area of Liberty on Wednesday in reference to a victim who had been beaten in the head several times.

Authorities said the suspect was armed with a club and had brass knuckles, several knives and money.

Winfree was jailed in Randolph County under a $35,000 secured bond and has court planned for Friday.

