Guilford County deputies investigating third recent armed robbery on Liberty Road in Forest Oaks community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the third recent armed robbery on Liberty Road in the Forest Oaks community.

Reports show the BP gas station was robbed by an unknown suspect with a weapon Wednesday night. An incident report shows someone robbed the same gas station April 29.

“Enough is enough, there needs to be something done about it,” said Wesley Stacey, who lives nearby. “People have kids, people have families, and they want to go home to their families.”

No injuries were reported, but residents said they're frustrated by the recent crimes.

On May 9, an armed robbery was also reported at a Dollar General less than a half mile from the gas station.

“The question is why. Why is it going on so frequently now, why those two locations in a month?” restaurant owner Kathy Dudich asked.

She said because of the recent robberies, her staff has reinforced safety when closing for the night.

“Nobody leaves alone. We typically have at least three employees here at night that walk out together and that will continue,” she said.

The sheriff's office has not said whether they believe the crimes are connected. Stacey said he hopes for additional patrols in the area.

"Everybody has to join together, and the sheriff’s office has to get on our team,” he said.

Residents are planning a community watch meeting May 19th.