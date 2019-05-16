Greensboro man plays tennis for nearly 24 hours to help fight breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's Richard Parker has always enjoyed tennis but enough to play for almost 24 straight hours?

That's what he did recently at Hamilton Lakes Tennis and Swim Club. The reason? To support his wife.

Last year, Robin Parker went through a battle with breast cancer. To raise money for 'earlier.org', Richard played tennis from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Richard said, "If Robin can go through four surgeries, and others go through chemo and radiation, I can do something I love to do for 24 hours".

Not only did he survive that grueling tennis marathon but the event raised over $20,000.

"I think he's so thankful I'm alive, that's why he did it," said Robin. "And he wants to help other people."

Robin, who is feeling well these days has a message for those battling the disease: "Don't give up don't skip your appointments, you can get through it and just keep fighting."