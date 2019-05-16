Crews on scene of hostage situation with armed suspect in Summerfield

Posted 10:00 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, May 16, 2019

(WGHP)

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. – Authorities are on the scene of an active hostage situation with an armed suspect on Oak Forest Drive in Summerfield.

One gunshot was fired, but it’s unclear if the shot was fired at deputies, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on the scene including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The situation is being called domestic-related.

FOX8 is trying to gather more information as it becomes available.

