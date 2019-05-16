Burlington residents believe speeding on Maple Avenue is getting out of control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – People in Burlington believe speeding is getting out of control.

“People speed here on Maple Avenue day in and day out,” said Ken Hepler, who has lived in Burlington for over 10 years.

Maple Avenue, also known as Highway 49, is the main route into the city of Burlington.

“Most of these people live outside the city,” said Mark McIntyre, who has lived there since 1985.

The speed limit on most of the stretch is 45 miles per hour.

“You think that vehicle there is running less than 45 miles per hour,” asked McIntyre as a car zipped by behind him.

He says drivers ignore the speed and it makes him apprehensive to leave his driveway during certain times of the day.

“I can’t get out of here from around 20 minutes to 3 to about 3:30,” he said.

Burlington police have responded to about 5 crashes per month on the 4.5 mile strip of the highway that is in city limits.

Helper has seen several near misses.

“You sit out here on the bench long enough you gone see everything happen,” Helper said.

He feels speeding is a problem, but officers tell FOX8 they haven’t received many formal complaints.

“When people see the police, they slow down anyway. I don’t know how much it helps,” said Hepler.

But when it comes to fixes, that’s the only way people like Elon students Lizzie Mackenzie and Meagan Gitelman know.

“I’m not really sure what the solution would be there other than more police presence,” said Gitelman.

“We get a little too comfortable with the idea that this is just a small, safe town that we can kind of push the boundaries a little bit,” said Mackenzie.