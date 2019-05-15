WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

Young driver crashes into High Point house just below 4-year-old’s bedroom

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A young driver crashed into a house in High Point Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Hoskins Street near Davis Avenue.

Police report a juvenile driver mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and plowed into the house built by Habitat for Humanity.

The car hit the home just under a 4-year-old girl's bedroom, according to Habitat for Humanity employees.

Officers called it "an unfortunate accident" and do not plan to issue charges.

Police say there was no serious structural damage.

The family was told the home is not safe for people to be inside, and repair crews responded to fix the damages.

