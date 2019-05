× Man, 5-year-old boy dead after being rescued from rip current in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Two people who were rescued from a rip current on Tuesday in Atlantic Beach have died from their injuries, WNCT has reported.

A 24-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy died.

The incident happened near 700 East Fort Macon around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said there was a red flag right across from where it happened.