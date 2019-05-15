WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

Twitter to combat misinformation about vaccines, Walmart announces free next-day shipping on orders over $35 and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Twitter which plans to combat misinformation about vaccines, Walmart which announced free next-day shipping on orders over $35 and AT&T which plans to pull WarnerMedia-owned content like Friends off rival streaming services.

