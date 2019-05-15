Triad tow truck driver who survived being hit by a car raises awareness about Move Over Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Tony Williams is a tow truck driver for Triad Towing in Greensboro. Five years ago he was involved in a horrific accident on the side of the road. He was assisting a vehicle on the side of the highway when a driver smashed into him.

"I’m glad I’m still here," Williams said.

Dash camera video captured the moment of impact.

"I've been involved in an accident where somebody at the last moment decided to hit their breaks, to lose control and hit the vehicle and I was standing on the other side of and it flipped me over the guardrail," Williams said.

Williams survived the crash and through his experience, he always takes the chance to educate others on the Move Over Law.

The law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down whenever there are emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

"I’ve been out there working on cars where I’ve actually had them, while I’m trying to tie one down or work on it, actually feel brush across my backside," Williams said.

NCDOT is raising awareness for the law this week to coincide with National Peace Officers Memorial Day. According to national research, 47 law enforcement officers have been killed in traffic incidents in 2017. Nine of those officers were struck and killed outside of their vehicles.

"Police officers, fire trucks, anybody that's broke down you see in distress they have their lights on give them the room," Williams said.