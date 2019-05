Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The fire department responded after a tractor-trailer spilled fuel onto Interstate 40 west, according to Highway Patrol.

Wednesday morning, the tractor-trailer hit a discarded tire on the highway near Exit 195 for NC 109 in Forsyth County, rupturing the fuel tank.

One lane of traffic was closed while crews addressed the issue. The lane has since reopened.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the situation began at 5:18 a.m.

No citations have been issued.