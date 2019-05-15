Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro police are looking for the driver who barreled into a car trying to parallel park on Fayetteville Street.

A spokesperson said it happened just after 2 p.m. Friday. Police believe the Chevrolet Tahoe that crashed into Rodney Potts' car was stolen.

“The glass broke all around me and for a brief moment, which everything seemed to be in slow motion," Potts said. "I was thankful I was OK.”

He said at that moment, the driver of the SUV accelerated again, pushing into his car and causing even more damage.

Potts said he got out of his car to try and check on the other driver, thinking something was wrong.

"In my mind, I’m thinking this person has got their foot pressed down, just (floored it), I thought they might have had a heart attack or something," he said. "So my first instinct was to go check on that person and be sure that they were OK.”

That's when Potts said the SUV sped off. A police spokesperson said they believe the vehicle was recovered in another county, but no arrests have been made.

Potts said he hopes the driver is caught so no one else becomes a victim.

“We’re a small town and there’s a lot of great things about that, and one thing is you don’t feel like you would have someone speeding through downtown, the very middle of downtown, with no regard for anyone,” he said.

He added that he is grateful for the nearby employees who ran to help immediately following the crash and those who shared the surveillance video on social media.