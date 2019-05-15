Motorcyclist identified after seriously injured in Winston-Salem collision 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man on a motorcycle was seriously injured after colliding with a car, going airborne and landing on another car, according to police.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of South Main Street and Lemly Street.

Police believe a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was driving north on South Main Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Lemly Street.

A 2007 Kawaski EX658 motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Donald Hutchins, was driving south on South Main Street and hit the rear quarter panel of the car as it was turning.

The motorcycle was thrown into the air and both the motorcycle and its rider came down on the front windshield of a 1997 Honda Accord, headed north on South Main Street.

Hutchins was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year-old driver and 6-year-old passenger of the Malibu, and the 35-year-old driver and the 4-week-old, 13-year-old and 15-year-old passengers of the Accord were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.