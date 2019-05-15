Mayor, residents react to Lexington being named worst city in NC to live in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Restaurants and businesses drive traffic to Main Street in a growing downtown Lexington.

That's one reason Mayor Newell Clark was surprised to read his city was named North Carolina’s worst city to live in.

“Come to Lexington. Our citizens personally invite you to come down to Main Street. If you come on a Friday good luck finding a parking space. But come on down anyway,” Clark said.

24/7 Wall St., which has writers submit articles based on their opinions according to its website, found the median household in Lexington makes $20,000 less than median households across the state. And the article says 31 percent of people live in poverty.

"Clearly he’s using old data," Clark said.

Allen Fritts has lived in Davidson County over five decades and has done his own research.

“I’ve made a goal to go to all 100 counties in North Carolina. I’ve probably hit about 90 percent of them and it’s a shock because I’ve seen other communities and their infrastructure and when I compare a lot of those to what we have here it seems like we’re so far ahead,” Fritts said.

The study also criticizes the job market, but Lexington has added 3,000 new jobs in the past five years.

“It’s not the best but it’s not the worst,” said Russell Rogers, who is more critical of his hometown.

Rogers sees room for improvement with law enforcement and, “If you’re not rich, you’re just left to struggle day by day.”

Martha Snipes, who was visiting with her church from Concord and shopping around the city, saw great things in Lexington.

“I’m finding all kinds of little treasures that I haven’t found other places,” Snipes said.