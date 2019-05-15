Man wanted after 92-year-old WWII veteran beaten and robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who's accused of robbing, beating and holding a 92-year-old at gunpoint.

Authorities say the man pictured in surveillance images stole the elderly man's credit card and used the card inside of several retail stores.

His daughter, Diana Brown, couldn't believe someone would do this to her father who's a WWII veteran and remains active even at his age.

"He held it to daddy`s temple the whole time he was walking behind him," Brown said.

She said the man broke into her father's home around 6 p.m. on April 29 on Monmouth Street in Winston Salem's Sunnyside-Central Historic District.

She says the man kicked him in his back, held a gun to his head and forced him into a closet.

"Anybody that will go into somebody`s home is one thing, but when you go in and purposely hurt them when you don`t have too — I mean he`s 92," Brown said.

The veteran's daughter recounted the scary moments.

"Daddy said he could hear him and that`s when he went inside of my daddy's bedroom and ransacked that and took two of my dad`s watches and the credit card," said Brown.

Investigators discovered the man's credit cards were used at various stores. Brown said her father's credit card statements showed that the robber spent hundreds of dollars shopping at Hanes Mall.

"He went on a shopping spree and didn`t give daddy another thought," said Brown.

A concerned daughter wants someone with information leading to this thief's whereabouts to come forward before he does the same thing again.

"I just pray to God somebody will recognize him because he needs to be off the street, and if he`s not caught it`s not going to be the last. It`s going to be some other poor person that`s gone be terrorized," said Brown.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 272-2800.