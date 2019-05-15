Leaders from Guilford County visit Louisville to learn from city’s mistakes, successes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Business and community leaders are in Louisville, Kentucky, looking for great ideas to bring back home.

Around 100 people, including the mayor of Greensboro and Guilford County Schools superintendent, are on an intercity visit with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Brent Christensen, the president of the chamber of commerce, video chatted FOX8 from Louisville.

“We're studying the things that Louisville, Kentucky, has done well and, quite frankly, the things they haven't done so well in the past so that we don't stumble on our way to doing some of those things,” Christensen said.

Christensen said they go on visits like this to different cities every two years and so far the trips have been a success.

“These things in the past have resulted in things like the downtown ballpark, Center City Park, putting together a megasite and programs around entrepreneurship whether it be Co//ab or HQ Greensboro,” Christensen said.

On May 15 and 16, they will be learning about things like attracting and retaining young professionals, what’s working in workforce development and talent in public schools.

“We really like the academy models that their high schools are following so we will have a number of folks that will go look at that because it is something we are putting into practice right now in Guilford County,” Christensen said. “They've got, I would say, 15 high schools with academies. We are going to have five.”

The chamber president says Louisville is also doing a lot of great things with tourism the city can learn from.

The group is expected to be back in town on Thursday evening.