King woman who faced life-threatening flu complications is home from the hospital

KING, N.C. — A King woman who spent two months in the hospital with life-threatening flu complications is home from the hospital, according to Capella Church of Christ Pastor Donald Davis.

Janna Kiger came home on Tuesday.

Kiger still has some physical therapy ahead of her, but is in good spirits and happy to be home, Davis said.

Life-threatening flu complications put Kiger in the hospital back in early March.

Kiger’s family said the virus attacked her heart and she underwent heart surgery at Duke Hospital.

On Wednesday, the Kiger family released the following statement:

“Over 2000 prayer warriors have lifted Janna up in their daily prayers for healing. It is with a thankful heart that I share with you that Janna is HOME! Thank you JESUS! She is truly a living miracle! Janna still needs your prayers as she continues this journey. She will be undergoing extensive physical therapy. As with any traumatic event, the emotional aspect of the event will be quite overwhelming and often come in waves. Our specific prayers are for continued healing throughout her body, that she continues to build physical strength in her legs and feet and that those emotional waves are more like ripples. From the bottom of our happy hearts, we thank each one of you for all the prayers! #canigetanamen #livingtestimony #prayersforjanna #speaklife #powerofprayer #childofgod”