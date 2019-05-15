Inmate captured after escaping from North Carolina detention center by jamming door lock, sheriff’s office says

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate has been captured after staging an escape from the Nash County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, after 12 hours after the escape, law enforcement caught up with Terrell Gailand Miles, 29, of Rocky Mount.

Officials conducted a traffic stop at the entrance to the Nash UNC Health Care emergency room entrance.

The man tried to run from the scene, but law enforcement stopped him, the sheriff’s office reports.

He will be charged with one count of escape from county/municipal jail.

“Thank you for all of the citizen, media, and law enforcement support and information throughout this incident which resulted in the apprehension of Terrell Gailand Miles and the safety of all law enforcement personnel involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

At 11:41 a.m. that morning, the sheriff’s office reported Miles escaped a “few moments ago.”

Terrell Gailand Miles, 29, of Rocky Mount, reportedly stuffed materials into a door lock so it wouldn’t lock properly.

The door leads into the exercise yard.

Once through, Miles allegedly “pushed out” the lower part of the fence around the exercise area and got into the perimeter passageway.

From there, he ran and jumped a six-foot fence.

Miles was in jail on charges of aiding and abetting armed robbery, possession of a firearm, misdemeanor larceny, contributing delinquency and reckless driving.

The escaped inmate shaved his head over the weekend, so the sheriff’s office original photos of him were not up to date.

Anyone who knows where Miles might be is asked to call (252) 459-1510 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.