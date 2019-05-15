Greensboro ice cream parlor serves up Mexican treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local ice cream parlor gives people in the Piedmont a taste of a tropical vacation.

La Super Michoacana serves ice cream the ways it's made in the unofficial "ice cream capital" of Mexico -- Michoacan.

That area is known for its fresh fruit-filled popsicles and sometimes crazy ice cream flavors.

The owner of the Greensboro ice cream parlor makes 50 different popsicles and 40 flavors of ice cream from the traditional chocolate and vanilla to the exotic like mango chile and even queso.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste of it all.