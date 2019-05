× Fire at Kernersville apartment complex damages several units

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex in Kernersville damaged several units Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. at Donnell Villas Apartments, located at 815 Donnell St.

Around seven or eight apartments were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is now out.

There is no word on what started the fire.