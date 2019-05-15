SUV slams into La Casa Lopez Mexican Grill in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An SUV slammed into La Casa Lopez Mexican Grill on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 4:47 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 3028 Healy Drive.

A 2007 Acura MDX, driven by a 16-year-old boy, crashed into the front wall of the restaurant.

Winston-Salem police said the boy was in the process of parking when the vehicle accelerated forward into the restaurant.

No one was injured.

City officials are still in the process of evaluating the structure.

36.075191 -80.305044