WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

SUV slams into La Casa Lopez Mexican Grill in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:55 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, May 15, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An SUV slammed into La Casa Lopez Mexican Grill on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 4:47 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 3028 Healy Drive.

A 2007 Acura MDX, driven by a 16-year-old boy, crashed into the front wall of the restaurant.

Winston-Salem police said the boy was in the process of parking when the vehicle accelerated forward into the restaurant.

No one was injured.

City officials are still in the process of evaluating the structure.

Google Map for coordinates 36.075191 by -80.305044.

3028 Healy Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.