74-year-old man dies after shoved off bus in ‘disturbing’ video

LAS VEGAS — A woman was arrested after video shows her pushing an elderly man off a public bus, according to Las Vegas police.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested on May 6, more than a month after the March incident. She was charged with open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

Surveillance video released by Los Vegas police, which they call "disturbing," shows the man collapse to ground. He died about 6 weeks later.

At about 4:49 p.m. on March 21, police responded to the scene near Fremont Street and 13th Street.

Officers believe Bishop had been argumentative with people on the bus.

When the bus stopped to let people off, Bishop and the victim, 74-year-old Serge Fournier, began to argue, according to KSNV.

Fournier allegedly told Bishop "to be nicer to passengers."

As the man stepped off the bus, Bishop reportedly shoved Fournier. The victim fell onto his face.

74-year old Serge Fournier died after he was pushed off a bus. Police arrested a 25-year old woman and charged her with murder. Witnesses say Fournier told the woman “Be nicer to passengers.” @News3LV pic.twitter.com/PYlv02NDdq — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) May 9, 2019

When police arrived, the assailant was no longer at scene, and the victim turned down medical attention. He brought himself to a hospital later that night.

Fournier died on May 3 from injuries sustained in the fall.

Police found and arrested Bishop three days later.