3 vehicles crash before shooting in High Point; 1 person arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three vehicles crashed in High Point — and moments later there was a shooting, according to police.

It's unclear if the crash and the shooting are related.

Police say two vehicles were pursuing a third vehicle when the three crashed at about 10:04 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South University Parkway and East Russell Avenue.

Moments later, shots were fired. It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting.

Police report no one was seriously injured.

One person was arrested and charged with a traffic-related crime. Officers have not yet released the suspect's name.